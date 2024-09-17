5 potential landing spots if the Carolina Panthers trade Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade Bryce Young to the Dolphins
The Carolina Panthers haven't helped Bryce Young much. He's not without blame given how the same fundamental flaws continue to blight his on-field production. A fresh set of ideas and coaching methods could be exactly what he needs. This puts the Miami Dolphins squarely under the microscope.
Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with yet another concussion. This is deeply concerning and came with questions about whether or not he should walk away from the game to preserve his long-term health. Mike McDaniel is taking things week-to-week, but signing Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad means it might be a few weeks before the former Alabama star returns to the fold.
Whether Tagovailoa returns in 2024 or not, the Dolphins need a better contingency plan in place. Young's got a previous connection to Jaylen Waddle and looks well-suited to McDaniel's offensive scheme if the head coach can do what nobody in the Panthers seems able to. That centers on building up his confidence and getting the feet aligned with the upper body to provide a strong throwing base.
If Young ended up in Miami, he should be jumping for joy. Considering the money they've got tied up in Tagovailoa, the Dolphins will give him every chance to prove his health before taking any drastic measures.
Carolina Panthers could trade Bryce Young to the Giants
It's no secret that the New York Giants were in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Their Hard Knocks documentary proved positive of that, which is unlikely to happen again if teams around the league had any sense.
Daniel Jones hasn't lived up to the whopping contract handed to him by the Giants. Something that diminished their chances of keeping star running back Saquon Barkley around. He's made a poor start to the 2024 campaign as the G-Men sit at 0-2 following their last-gasp loss at the Washington Commanders. The pressure is building in no uncertain terms.
With the job statuses of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen coming under increasing scrutiny, could they push all their chips into the middle for someone like Bryce Young in the hope he could thrive in a different environment?
It seems unlikely, especially considering the Giants' offensive line isn't exactly stellar aside from stud left tackle Andrew Thomas. New York will probably ride things out with Jones for good or bad. If their freefall continues, they'll be in a good position to draft the college quarterback of their choosing in 2025.