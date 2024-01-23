5 pressing priorities for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2024
The new front-office leader has a lot on his plate...
By Dean Jones
Maximizing Carolina Panthers' assets
The Carolina Panthers have many holes to fill throughout what's already been an eventful offseason. Almost every position group needs to be revamped. Therefore, Dan Morgan must maximize every possible resource available.
Carolina is projected to have around $28.59 million in salary-cap space. This will increase further once sacrifices and contract restructures come to light. It's not exactly a bounty of financial assets all things considered - especially if Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu receive lucrative extensions.
Not only this, but the Panthers are without a first-round pick in 2024 after trading up for quarterback Bryce Young. Nobody in the building thought they'd be handing over the No. 1 pick this year - yet another damning indictment of Scott Fitterer's roster assessment of which Morgan was a huge part. The new (sort of) regime must play the hand they've been dealt efficiently.
The Panthers do have six other picks over the draft, including the No. 33 overall selection. Morgan specializes in talent evaluation - something he'll need to hit on in no uncertain terms during his first offseason period in the prominent position of power.
Expectations for an instant turnaround should be tempered. Delusions of grandeur before the 2023 season began are one of the big reasons why the Panthers are in this mess. It'll take time, but Morgan has the chance to lay the foundations for a successful future in the months ahead.