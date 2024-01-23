5 pressing priorities for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2024
The new front-office leader has a lot on his plate...
By Dean Jones
Extending key figures
Mismanaging contracts and letting established performers leave were stains on the Scott Fitterer era. Again, how complicit Dan Morgan was in the decision-making process is unclear. Considering his close relationship with the fired general manager, there was likely some strong input before final decisions were made.
One of the biggest examples of failing to do right by established figures centers on Brian Burns. The edge rusher remained nothing but professional throughout the offseason while others around the league sat out in pursuit of getting paid. This faith was misplaced as the Carolina Panthers failed to offer a sufficient extension.
Burns admitted to playing to not get hurt. His production suffered as a result. The former first-round pick stated he's preparing for every eventuality, but Morgan must find a way to keep his only legitimate pass-rusher around.
There are other potential extensions on the immediate horizon, too. Ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu's production since joining the Panthers warrants another deal. It won't be cheap, but the Washington State product is an integral part of the team's defensive strategy.
The rest of Carolina's free-agent class could go either way. Some will be retained. Others will depart with little fanfare attached. Morgan should already have a good sense of what needs to be done in this regard. After all, he had to sit through one embarrassment after another like the rest of us this season.