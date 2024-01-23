5 pressing priorities for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2024
The new front-office leader has a lot on his plate...
By Dean Jones
Building around Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
One gets the sense that Dan Morgan's promotion has something to do with keeping staff around who were high on Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers made a substantial investment in the quarterback - more than they initially anticipated. Doing everything in their power to ensure a profitable future with the No. 1 overall selection leading the charge is of critical importance.
This also applies to the head coach. If they don't 100 percent believe in Young, take them off the shortlist. Building a team first would be the preferred option, but this is the mess Carolina made for itself when previous general manager Scott Fitterer proudly declared this squad was ready to drop in a quarterback and take off.
Morgan's primary roster objective is simple. The Panthers must provide Young with the supporting cast he needs to excel in 2024 and beyond. No more cost-cutting - there needs to be significant investment in the skill positions and across the offensive line if the Heisman Trophy winner wants to stand any chance of meeting the lofty heights expected coming out of Alabama.
Whether this means making sacrifices on the defensive side of the ball remains to be seen. As previously stated, the Panthers aren't rich in assets this offseason. That means some tough choices await Morgan and whoever those in power choose as their analytics/salary-cap manager moving forward.
Young has talent, there's no getting away from that. How the Panthers nurture this is going to determine whether or not their massive gamble from atop the 2023 NFL Draft pays off.