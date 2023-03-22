5 prospects Carolina Panthers should avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers should avoid Will Levis
Before the Carolina Panthers made their move to No. 1 overall, the most mocked player at No. 9 was former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. The prospect has experience playing in an NFL-style offense during his collegiate career and has all the physical attributes to be unstoppable at the next level.
Unfortunately for Levis, his 2022 tape left a lot to be desired as his production dropped significantly from 2021. It's important to note that he was playing in a different offensive scheme and behind a below-par offensive line. However, the signal-caller still underperformed considering his serious talent.
While Levis has all the intangibles to be successful at the next level, this shouldn’t be a reason to draft him at No. 1 overall. But if the Panthers were still sitting at No. 9, Levis would be a viable option.
However, the daring trade with the Chicago Bears to control the 2023 NFL Draft signified the Panthers have their eyes set on better prospects. That's the long and short of it, really.
Of the top three quarterbacks who participated in the NFL Scouting Combine, Levis arguably fared the worst. He struggled in parts with his deep ball and considering the player himself was bigging up his arm strength, this may be a concern.
While Levis is clearly a solid prospect, he is not someone the Panthers should consider with the top pick.