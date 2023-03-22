5 prospects Carolina Panthers should avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers should avoid Anthony Richardson
This may be an unpopular name as the upside of Anthony Richardson is astronomical. But his limited starter tape at college means taking the Florida man No. 1 overall represents a huge risk for the Carolina Panthers.
The one player who stole the show at the NFL Scouting Combine was Richardson. His 4.43-second 40-yard dash was incredible and his 40.5-inch vertical was a quarterback record.
The signal-caller's 10-foot-9 broad jump equaled the best-ever mark for prospects at the position. This saw Richardson shooting up draft boards with some even mocking him in the top three.
Richardson's athletic traits are truly phenomenal. But he still has things to work on in terms of passing.
Just 13 starts at the collegiate level with the Gators and a 54.7 percent pass completion have left some concerned about how Richardson will translate at the next level. Even if the ceiling could be higher than any quarterback prospect entering the NFL this year.
The Panthers taking Richardson first overall is a huge risk. It’s been suggested that he'd need to sit for a year and acclimatize to the pros, so while Andy Dalton is an able backup the Panthers would need immediate production from their rookie.
Richardson may have a stellar career in the league. It just seems he’s not the right fit for the Panthers currently.