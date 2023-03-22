5 prospects Carolina Panthers should avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers should avoid Andre Carter II
One would imagine no other 2023 NFL Draft prospects can say they are heading to the league thanks to President Joe Biden. Andre Carter II can, even if graduates of military academies are usually required to serve two years of active service.
Biden signed the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill. This includes a provision that allows military academy athletes to defer their mandatory post-graduation service. Carter - arguably the best-ever prospect from a military academy to become a professional - was granted permission to fulfill his NFL dreams.
However, despite the Carolina Panthers’ need for an edge rusher, Carter is someone they should avoid. After a stellar 2021 season which saw the player log an impressive 15.5 sacks, that number fell to just three last time around. And it’s hardly as if the Black Knights face high-level competition.
Some even touted the Texas native as a first-round pick. But after a struggle at the NFL Scouting Combine, Carter's draft stock has fallen and he may not see his name called until Day 2.
With the serious drop in production and his looming military service, the Panthers should look elsewhere to fill their edge-rushing needs. And after making some nice additions in free agency, the need is not as great as it once was, in any case.