5 prospects Carolina Panthers should avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers should avoid Tank Dell
Another player who may have seen his draft stock slide at the NFL Scouting Combine is Nathaniel “Tank” Dell. The Daytona Beach native - despite totaling 2,727 receiving yards and 29 scores over the past two years - might not be the hot commodity many anticipate after a poor showcase during drills.
With the Carolina Panthers having needs at wide receiver, one would imagine the powers that be in Charlotte will be looking at Dell. But he seems to have too many blemishes to have a real impact at the next level.
Already an older prospect at 23 years old, Dell has a very slender frame measuring just 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds. His 4.49-second 40-yard dash time doesn’t indicate elite speed to make up for size issues and despite his big numbers for the Houston Cougars, he was credited with 21 drops over the last two seasons according to Pro Football Focus.
With Dell seemingly sliding down draft boards, it seems likely he’ll be available when the Panthers pick on Day 3. But with so many concerns surrounding the player, the team may look to fill out skill positions earlier in the draft in order to maximize the impact a rookie quarterback can have for new head coach Frank Reich when the 2023 campaign begins.