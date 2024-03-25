5 prospects Carolina Panthers can draft to make Bryce Young's life easier in 2024
The quarterback needs more explosiveness around him...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Ja'Tavion Sanders
If the Carolina Panthers want to take a significant step forward offensively, they must address their tight-end spot during the 2024 NFL Draft. This unit has regressed significantly since Greg Olsen's departure. Four years have passed without any legitimate production. It's time for head coach Dave Canales to shift this concerning narrative sooner rather than later.
This isn't the deepest draft class at the position, but there should be a few enticing opportunities available to the Panthers at some stage. Someone like Ja'Tavion Sanders ticks all the boxes and would be a tremendous addition to the offense around quarterback Bryce Young.
Sanders is a matchup nightmare from the slot that requires a cornerback to cover at all times. His route-running is slick and the explosiveness of his cuts couldn't be more impressive. This is matched by impressive ball skills, making him a dependable pass-catching asset across the middle and in the red zone.
Another standout trait where the Texas prospect is concerned centers on body control. Sanders tracks the football well downfield and can manipulate his movement quickly. This adaptation in rapid-fire situations is easily transitioned to the next level.
Blocking is something of a concern, but utilizing Sanders as a pass-catching tight-end and using Tommy Tremble or Ian Thomas for the blocking aspect is a route Carolina could take. Whether it's him or someone else, Young needs a productive security blanket to give the signal-caller a fighting chance next time around.