5 prospects Carolina Panthers can draft to make Bryce Young's life easier in 2024
The quarterback needs more explosiveness around him...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Malik Washington
The Carolina Panthers have two decent options in the wide receiver room after acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. All hope is not yet lost with Jonathan Mingo despite an indifferent rookie campaign, but those in power need to increase competition and avoid complacency by adding more to the skill positions during the 2024 NFL Draft.
As stated previously, this is an embarrassment of riches to choose from. It's an outstanding wide receiver class that the Panthers can exploit. However, they won't be alone in that regard with so many wideouts touted as potential first-round selections.
There's something for every need. The Panthers could use a more physically imposing receiver looking at their options. But if someone like Malik Washington is available at a valuable stage of the selection process, don't be surprised if Carolina pulls the trigger.
Washington is smaller than most. What he lacks in size, he more than makes up for explosiveness, elusiveness, and an ability to excite. His transfer from Northwestern to Virginia couldn't have gone much better in 2023, gaining 110 receptions for 1,426 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with memorable moments aplenty.
The wideout's route-running is crisp and there is enough strength to make catches under pressure despite his lack of genuine height. Washington thrives when the lights are brightest and is a significant threat to gain yards after the catch. Going up against bigger cornerbacks will be challenging, but Dave Canales has the innovative mind to utilize him effectively right out of the gate.