5 prospects Carolina Panthers can draft to make Bryce Young's life easier in 2024
The quarterback needs more explosiveness around him...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Trey Benson
Although the Carolina Panthers seem to be content with their running back options, there is still time for that to change. Hosting Jonathan Brooks for one of the team's top 30 visits is a sign that if the right opportunity presents itself, those in power won't hesitate when it comes to adding another backfield threat.
Of course, other needs need to be resolved beforehand. One could make a strong case for a wide receiver, cornerback, tight end, center, and edge rusher taking priority depending on what reinforcements arrive before the draft. This leaves the Panthers looking a little further down the pecking order for potential help.
Looking at the three running backs and their respective athletic attributes, it might be worth bringing in a bigger, more physical prospect to shoulder the load and take some heat off quarterback Bryce Young. In this scenario, someone like Trey Benson is well worth closer investigation.
Benson is a bruising back with surprising speed. He's got two seasons of outstanding production at Florida State after transferring from Oregon. He's difficult to bring down and once momentum is generated, there's isn't much anybody can do to stop him.
Simply put, Benson can do it all. He can bang in between the tackles, get out on the edge to make things happen, and is also a threat in the passing game for good measure. If the Panthers can afford this sort of luxury at some stage on Day 2 of the draft, nobody should be happier than Young.