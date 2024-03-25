5 prospects Carolina Panthers can draft to make Bryce Young's life easier in 2024
The quarterback needs more explosiveness around him...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Keon Coleman
Given the outstanding crop of wide receiver prospects emanating from the collegiate level this spring, a situation could emerge where a few with first-round grades fall out of the top 32 selections. This would be music to the Carolina Panthers' ears with the No. 33 overall pick.
He's become a polarizing prospect with opinions divided about his ability to successfully transition to the next level, but Keon Coleman is someone the Panthers should seriously consider if he's available on Day 2. He might go much sooner, but a poor 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine has seen his stock fall slightly.
Coleman has the size, strength, and athleticism to become a genuine No. 1 wide receiver in the right fit. The Florida State stud is a phenomenal force at the top of his game, displaying contested catch strength and body adjustment that is nothing short of eye-popping when in the mood.
He can capitalize on even the slightest error in judgment from opposing cornerbacks and boasts enough in-game speed to make things happen without being blessed with truly elite speed. This is matched by soft hands and the contact balance needed to absorb his and keep moving after securing the football.
Once some technical flaws are resolved, someone is going to have a real player on their hands. If the Panthers went in this direction, a long-term tandem of Coleman and quarterback Bryce Young could reap long-term rewards.