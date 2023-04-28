5 prospects the Carolina Panthers must target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers must consider Keion White
- Edge Rusher | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
As stated previously, the Carolina Panthers are crying out for another edge rusher to put up significant numbers opposite Brian Burns in 2023. There are some intriguing names still available in free agency, but general manager Scott Fitterer stated this is something they'll examine heavily during the 2023 NFL Draft once their new quarterback was secured.
Looking at the options potentially there for the taking on Day 2, Keion White is among the best. He is a complete physical specimen with the athleticism to match, which is exactly the type of player Fitterer normally covets on defense if Carolina's previous two drafts under his guidance are any indication.
White is a little raw after transferring from a tight end in college, but the upside is there for all to see. He gets off the block exceptionally quickly, has the length needed to create separation from oncoming blockers, and boasts the straight-line speed to reach the contact point in no time at all for good measure.
The former Georgia Tech sensation improved his gap discipline tremendously last season - something that is reflected in his 14 tackles for loss. White possesses a lethal spin move and there is maximum effort on almost every play thanks to his outstanding motor.
Once White refines his pass-rushing repertoire and gains more experience, it's hard to envisage a situation where the pass-rusher fails to make an NFL impression. Whether the Panthers deem this a risk worth taking is another matter.