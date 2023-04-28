5 prospects the Carolina Panthers must target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers must consider Jonathan Mingo
- Wide Receiver | Ole Miss Rebels
After what seemed like an eternity following their trade to No. 1 overall, the Carolina Panthers made Bryce Young their franchise quarterback. Someone that boasts the intangibles needed to finally provide the organization with a worthy successor to Cam Newton.
What's important for the Panthers is giving their new rookie everything needed to make an instant impact. This was done impressively throughout their coaching search and free agency, but picking up one or two additional playmakers via the team's remaining five selections should come under consideration.
It looked for a long time as if there could be a bounty of wide receivers available on Day 2. However, a significant run on the position late in the first round restricted this possibility for those in power.
With that being said, someone like Jonathan Mingo could offer something a little different from what Carolina already has. The team brought in the one-time Ole Miss stud for a top-30 visit during the evaluations and is the latest in a long line of Rebels pass-catchers being slept on by evaluators.
Perhaps Mingo's biggest strength centers on balance. He is a fluid mover with enough poise to make contested catches look easy, which is matched by an outstanding ability to locate the football, take it in stride, and make big gains after the catch.
There are some slight health concerns and the player's route tree must evolve. But this makes a ton of sense for Carolina at No. 39 overall or via a trade-down depending on what unfolds in front of them.