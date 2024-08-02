5 quarterbacks Carolina Panthers could sign after Andy Dalton injury
By Dean Jones
Injuries are all part of NFL life at this stage of the summer. Bodies become weary and the increasing intensity at training camp leads to complications. Navigating this effectively and reacting swiftly to changing situations is essential.
The Carolina Panthers have gone through their fair share of health problems in recent seasons. Nothing major has emerged this offseason aside from Jonathon Brooks and D.J. Wonnum's ongoing recoveries from long-term complications. That all changed heading into Fan Fest when the team revealed Andy Dalton would miss some time with a quad complication.
According to reports, Dalton is expected to be out of action for two weeks. The Panthers are thin on the ground at quarterback with only Bryce Young and Jake Plummer on the squad currently. Expect general manager Dan Morgan to find another body quickly - perhaps even in time for Carolina's next camp practice on Saturday.
With this in mind, here are five quarterbacks the Panthers could potentially sign after Dalton's injury revelation.
Quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign after Andy Dalton's injury
Carolina Panthers could sign Cam Newton
Let's get the elephant in the room out of the way early.
As soon as news of Andy Dalton's injury became public knowledge, fans on social media began yet another campaign for the Carolina Panthers to sign Cam Newton for a third time. Although his legacy with the organization cannot be disputed, this won't be happening.
Newton hasn't formally announced his retirement as yet, but he's been out of the league since 2021 after a whirlwind return to the Panthers. He's currently embarking on the next stage of his career as a blossoming media personality. Coming back to Carolina for nothing more than a stop-gap role is insulting, in all honesty.
Dan Morgan wouldn't ask a team legend to fill such a role. He respects those who laid than fabric of the organization's culture far more than previous regimes. Newton can offer encouragement and advice to Bryce Young without being part of the team. He's already done that this offseason.
It's a sign of the esteem in which Newton is held that fans want him back almost any time they suffer quarterback hardship. But that ship sailed long ago.