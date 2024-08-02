5 quarterbacks Carolina Panthers could sign after Andy Dalton injury
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond was selected to be Kirk Cousins' heir apparent with the Minnesota Vikings at No. 66 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. It was clear from very early on that the signal-caller was never going to reach the required standard and he was swiftly released after just one season with the franchise.
Mond's bounced around the league on practice squads ever since without seeing an NFL field in a competitive setting. He was most recently with the New Orleans Saints but got his marching orders in May. This left his career prospects on the brink of no return, but the Carolina Panthers could take this opportunity to bring the Texas A&M product into the fold and see what he can offer.
Nobody should expect anything jaw-dropping from Mond. But with Andy Dalton on the shelf, beggars can't be choosers with just Bryce Young and Jake Plummer as the team's quarterback options right now.
The Panthers don't have many legitimate options available. Mond is just looking for an opportunity, so this seems like a viable scenario at this late stage of the offseason with options extremely limited.
Carolina Panthers could sign Trevor Siemian
The Panthers need a camp body and nothing more. Options are thin on the ground with teams around the league still boasting 90-man rosters, but a few intriguing options remain available who could potentially fill in for a few weeks while Andy Dalton recovers.
Trevor Siemian is one strong possibility. The former seventh-round selection has a lot of similar traits to Dalton, although far less prolific throughout his career. He got a chance to establish himself with the New York Jets last season when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles and Zach Wilson fluffed his lines once again. Unfortunately, his production was subpar at best.
Siemian suited up five times, starting three games. He completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 724 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. This resulted in a 62.1 passer rating and a lowly 14.4 QBR. It came as no surprise to see the Jets move on swiftly from this particular experiment.
Carolina is in no position to be picky and the quality on the market isn't exactly stellar. However, Siemian is affordable and experienced. That's exactly what the Panthers need until Dalton gets back to full health.