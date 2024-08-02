5 quarterbacks Carolina Panthers could sign after Andy Dalton injury
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Ryan Tannehill
If the Carolina Panthers want to go bolder with their next quarterback acquisition, Ryan Tannehill is the biggest name on the market. The veteran's fall from grace was steep once the Tennessee Titans penned him to a lucrative contract extension. He was benched for rookie Will Levis last season and became a salary-cap casualty once the campaign concluded.
Tannehill has some nice traits to call upon, but getting flustered under pressure became a constant source of frustration during his final days in Tennessee. He remains out of work as a result, so any route back into the league is welcome at this late stage of the preparation period.
There is a stumbling block attached. Tannehill is the most high-profile veteran available. His contract demands might be something the Panthers can't match, as crazy as that sounds. The former Texas A&M star could also wait around for another injury to occur elsewhere - something that can potentially give him a chance to be a No. 2 or even start in the right situation.
Carolina won't offer anything like that with Bryce Young under center and Andy Dalton only missing a couple of weeks. This seems like a non-starter when one factors everything into the equation.
Carolina Panthers could sign Blaine Gabbert
It seems a long time ago when Blaine Gabbert was competing with Cam Newton to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. That seems a little silly in hindsight. Thankfully, the Panthers made the correct call with the Heisman Trophy winner out of Auburn - something that led to one of the most exciting periods in franchise history during the mid-2010s.
Gabbert never reached the heights expected of a No. 10 overall pick, but he's stayed around the league in a backup capacity for more than a decade. If the Panthers are looking for an experienced stop-gap while Andy Dalton gets back to full health, this isn't a bad option.
Nobody would be expecting miracles from Gabbert, nor should they. The former Missouri star is well past the peak of his powers, but he's gained plenty of experience slotting in somewhere new quickly. That's all the Panthers are looking for to keep things ticking over in the quarterback room until Dalton is ready to resume football activities.