5 realistic free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers must be smart with their money this offseason.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Darnell Mooney
Finding upgrades at the skill positions to help Bryce Young is among the Carolina Panthers' biggest priorities this offseason. Those in power felt good about their recruitment last time around. It blew up spectacularly and many paid with their jobs.
This cannot happen again. Young needs more consistency around him. He also needs better protection to thrive. Anything less than prioritizing the offense through free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft will be malpractice of the highest order.
Although he's not the biggest name on the market, Darnell Mooney could be a solid option. He looked destined for great things after gaining more than 1,000 receiving yards as an NFL sophomore in 2021. It's been less impressive after that, but he offers something the Panthers don't have right now.
Mooney does his best work out of the slot. He can also line up outside and be effective. The player is a smooth route-runner with decent hands. He's also got enough speed to take the top off and gain significant yards after the catch.
The former fifth-round pick's catch success rate of 50.8 percent last season would be a concern. But there's a good chance he could thrive within Dave Canales' scheme and with an accurate passer in Young. Also, this move wouldn't break the bank by any stretch of the imagination.