5 realistic free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers must be smart with their money this offseason.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Dorance Armstrong Jr.
Another big need for the Carolina Panthers this offseason centers on their edge rushing options. Brian Burns' contract stalemate shows no signs of slowing down. He'll likely get the franchise tag before the deadline. Regardless of which way this situation goes, those in power need to find more productivity at some stage.
Going down the draft route would be cheaper. There should also be potential bargains in free agency depending on who hits the market. Something the Panthers will need if they franchise-tag Burns and extend ferocious linebacker Frankie Luvu for good measure.
Someone like Dorance Armstrong Jr. is going relatively under the radar. The edge presence flashed moments of genuine quality over his last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He has the explosiveness to rush the passer when required. His length and core strength also make him an outstanding asset against the run.
Armstrong was used as a rotational piece in Dallas. He notched 16 sacks between 2022 and 2023. Considering he's still just 26 years old, one would expect another upturn in production with additional reps from a starting capacity.
The Panthers might have something bigger planned, which is fine. It's also worth remembering that good pass-rushers don't come cheap in free agency. This makes inquiring about Armstrong a must if the Cowboys let him hit the open market.