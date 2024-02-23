5 realistic free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers must be smart with their money this offseason.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Isaiah Simmons
This is a shot in the dark more than anything else. It seems like a long time since the fierce debates raged about whether the Carolina Panthers should take Isaiah Simmons or Derrick Brown at No. 7 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. As it turned out, the organization was correct.
Simmons has incredible athletic attributes. Everything hasn't come together as yet for the player. Coaches are still trying to work out where he's best suited. The Arizona Cardinals gave up on him last season shipping the former Clemson star to the New York Giants. He operated at the safety spot frequently. The position switch didn't have the desired effect.
Perhaps the Giants will extend Simmons to see what he could do with a full offseason under his belt. If he gets the chance to test the market, the Panthers could offer him a short-term deal in a bid to improve their linebacking options.
Whether it's on the interior or flying off the edge, Simmons could improve depth if nothing else. He should also be highly motivated to prove people wrong after being all but written off.
At 25 years old, Simmons has time to turn things around. This is a reclamation project - which poses a concern considering how gambles like this failed to pay off under the previous regime. But if the money is right, it could be a low-risk, high-reward pickup.