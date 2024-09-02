5 realistic objectives the Carolina Panthers must achieve in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must decrease sacks per game
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' woeful pass protection in 2023. Injuries didn't help their cause, but everyone aside from stud right tackle Taylor Moton must make dramatic improvements to give quarterback Bryce Young a fighting chance of making strides in Year 2 of his professional career.
The Panthers gave up 3.8 sacks per game on average last season, tied with the Washington Commanders and behind only the New York Giants. This number increased on home soil to 4.3, which is nowhere near good enough and left the former Alabama star running for his life as a result.
That has to take a surge forward this time around. The early signs are promising, especially where third-year left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is concerned after he admitted to getting complacent following a promising first season. Having a solid interior core should assist providing Austin Corbett makes a smooth transition to the center position in a competitive environment.
Dave Canales' desire for Young to get the football out quicker is another encouraging element to this equation. The Panthers have players who can create separation quickly within improved schematic concepts. What comes next is down to the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers must improve yards per carry
Dave Canales wants the Panthers to become a run-heavy team. Their personnel improvements on offense - especially where the offensive line interior is concerned - provide the platform to make this a realistic goal. The head coach's schematic concepts tailored around the team's strengths should be another significant asset to call upon.
The Panthers won't have second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks to shoulder the load initially. Carolina will take their time with the player, who's still recovering from a torn ACL but won't be on the sidelines for much longer. Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders will be the starting tandem until then - two players who've developed a close relationship and shown improvements throughout the summer.
Carolina averaged 4.0 yards per rush attempt last season, ranked No. 23 around the league. That's not terrible considering the state of their protection. However, the need to improve this figure is evident following the high-profile signings of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.
Holes should be plentiful for the running backs with a potentially solid offensive line. Making the most of them is critical if Canales' offense wants to make the required performance enhancements in 2024.