5 reasons the Carolina Panthers will beat the Chicago Bears in Week 5
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn can lock down D.J. Moore
One of the sacrificial lambs when the Carolina Panthers traded for the No. 1 pick in 2023 gets his first chance to twist the knife this weekend. Wide receiver D.J. Moore was moving house when Scott Fitterer called him with the news. He was bitter for a long time and will be looking to make his old employers pay for deeming him expendable.
There's one problem with that. Jaycee Horn has been nothing short of sensational to start the campaign. The gifted cornerback has already locked up the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Davante Adams this season. More importantly, the former first-round selection is staying healthy enough to cement his status as an elite option league-wide.
Moore and Horn are no strangers to one another. They went up against each other plenty during practices and challenged each other daily. It'll be interesting to see how this familiarity plays out now they're on opposing sides of the field.
Fans know what an asset Moore can be when given space to do damage. But there's nothing to suggest Horn cannot match him all the way and lock down his old teammate in pursuit of bragging rights.
Carolina Panthers OL can help the ground game thrive
The Bears have a decent defense, arguably the best unit Carolina's faced all season. It's certainly the most accomplished Andy Dalton's come up against since assuming command of the huddle. That's why establishing the run at Soldier Field is crucial.
Chuba Hubbard's put up some tremendous numbers over the last two contests. When the Panthers get him the required involvement, he's able to set the tone. It also helps that Carolina's offensive line looks like a genuine force following significant investments throughout the offseason.
The Panthers have Damien Lewis back at practice after he missed last weekend's game with an elbow issue. If he can suit up, then plowing the road on running plays should be relatively straightforward given the Bears are giving up 121.0 yards per game on the ground.
Having a strong rushing attack will also enable Dave Canales to control the clock and keep his under-strength off the field. Hubbard's role is integral, but it all starts in the trenches. Fortunately for the Panthers, this has gone from a weakness to an area of strength quickly.