5 running backs the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Devon Achane
There weren’t many more electric players at the collegiate level over the past couple of years than former Texas A&M stud Devon Achane. The speedster who possesses truly elite traits burst onto the national scene in 2021 when his stunning kick return set the Aggies on the way to a shock win over No. 1-ranked Alabama.
Achane showcased his top-tier speed at the recent NFL Scouting Combine, clocking a 4.32-second 40-yard dash time, which was the fastest amongst running backs. The main allure to the player is his explosiveness - the track star in high school clocked 10.14 seconds in the 100 meters, showing exactly how quick he is.
The former Aggie star produced good numbers n College Station. Despite being a backup in 2021, Achane still totaled 910 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Stepping up as the starter in 2022, the player produced well in his 10 games with 1,102 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Achane's skills as a kick returner also add more versatility to the player's game.
However, Achane is on the smaller side at 5-foot-8.5 and 188 pounds, meaning he would be best suited as a complimentary piece early on as he deals with the transition. However, with the elite speed, the player possesses he has the ability to have an impact in the running, passing, and return game.
Achane is expected to be an early Day 3 selection and the Carolina Panthers may look to add the player with one of their two fourth-round picks.