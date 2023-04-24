5 running backs the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Zach Charbonnet
The Carolina Panthers are lacking a bigger running back on the roster currently. They could fill that role by drafting Zach Charbonnet.
Charbonnet was a top-five running back nationally coming out of Oaks Christian High School. After spending his first two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, the player moved back to California and joined UCLA.
In his two seasons under head coach Chip Kelly, Charbonnet emerged as one of the best running backs in the college game, totaling almost 2,500 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. This proves why he was one of the most highly touted high-school prospects.
At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he sports a bigger frame than any back currently on the Panthers’ roster. Charbonnet is also a player who isn’t shy of contact, using his bulky frame to break tackles.
While his 4.53-second 40-yard dash time doesn’t show any elite speed, the player's tape demonstrates he builds his pace once when momentum is gained. Charbonnet also totaled 321 yards receiving in his last season at UCLA, showing his ability as a pass catcher.
Charbonnet is one of the higher touted prospects in this running back class, and, likely, the player doesn’t make it out of Day 2. Similarly to Jahmyr Gibbs, the Panthers would have to use an earlier pick on the player - something the team may be hesitant to do with the names already on the roster.