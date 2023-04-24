5 running backs the Carolina Panthers could select in the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft DeWayne McBride
You’ll struggle to find a more productive running back in the college game than former UAB Blazer DeWayne McBride. Over his only two full collegiate seasons, the running back compiled monster numbers with 3,084 yards rushing and 32 rushing touchdowns.
His 1,713 rushing yards in 2022 were second-best in the nation behind only Air Forces’ Brad Roberts who rushed for 15 more yards despite rushing 345 times to McBride's 233.
McBride fits the role of a slightly bigger back the Carolina Panthers may be looking for at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds. More importantly, he has the production to match.
His lack of production as a receiver may limit him to being more of a first and second-down back. However, McBride would fit nicely as a backup or as a power option.
From the names mentioned, McBride is possibly the most likely to end up in Carolina. Despite his production, the prospect went to a smaller school in UAB and his competition faced in the AAC is lower than some of the other players mentioned. Despite this, it’s important to not disregard the clear skills he has and that he could certainly succeed at the next level.
McBride is being mocked later on Day 3, potentially a fifth-round pick. With the Panthers picking at No. 145, they may be going best player available at that point in the draft and if he is still on the board, it's something to consider.