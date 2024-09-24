5 surprising standouts from Carolina Panthers' win at the Raiders in Week 3
By Dean Jones
Jayden Peevy - Carolina Panthers DL
Fans were concerned with how the offensive line would cope in Week 3. Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown is missing for the entire campaign. Nose tackle Shy Tuttle was also ruled out for the game, which provided an opportunity for others to stand up and maximize their opportunities.
Nobody has done that more than Jayden Peevy over the last fortnight. The former undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M didn't quite do enough to make the 53-man roster initially, but it wasn't long before involvement arrived. Carolina thrust him into a prominent role in the wake of Brown's devastating injury complication. In truth, they didn't have much choice.
Peevy continued his impressive recent growth with a tremendous contribution to Carolina's victory at Allegiant Stadium. He kept the gaps to a minimum against the run and managed to gain a sack, taking his tally to 1.5 on the season.
The interior presence is brimming with confidence right now. Peevy can take great heart for the way he's applied himself in difficult circumstances. This sort of consistency and ability to come in at a moment's notice will earn the trust of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero quickly.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Panthers were expecting big things from Tommy Tremble in 2024. It was a frustrating summer for the tight end, who missed most of camp with a hamstring issue that also kept him out when competitive action commenced. He's now back and looks eager to make up for some lost time.
Tremble caught the eye in more ways than one in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. The former third-round selection caught all three of his targets from Andy Dalton for 29 receiving yards. However, there was something much more positive upon further examination of the game film.
The Notre Dame's willingness as a blocker was nothing short of exemplary. Tremble was relentless in his assignments, displaying assured protection and genuine explosiveness to assist the ground game enormously.
This was a huge step in the right direction for Tremble, who was the embodiment of Carolina's raised efforts on its best afternoon in recent memory. Keeping this up is the tricky part, but there was a lot to like about his maturity and resolve to stand up in the face of adversity.