5 under the radar Carolina Panthers players who must excel in 2024
By Dean Jones
Dicaprio Bootle - Carolina Panthers CB
The Carolina Panthers didn't do much to strengthen their cornerback options this offseason. They are relying heavily on Jaycee Horn to stay healthy and free-agent signing Dane Jackson to emerge as a legitimate starting-caliber performer. Troy Hill's presence in the slot should help, but questions remain around the rest.
Instead of looking at things negatively, this is an opportunity for those lower down the depth chart to make more of an impact. Dicaprio Bootle fits into this category after catching the eye over limited involvement during the previous campaign.
There were times when Bootle struggled, but his physicality against the run and ability to cope well enough in coverage are solid foundations from which to build. Securing a prominent spot on the rotation remains the first challenge. If he can accomplish this feat, then there's a lot to like about his chances of emerging into a surprising contributor next season.
It could go either way for Bootle. But he won't be found wanting for effort that's for sure.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo remains under the radar despite coming into the league as a second-round pick. The wide receiver was heavily involved throughout his rookie campaign but struggled to find the consistency required. He wasn't alone in that regard, so a big effort is essential to get his career back on track under the new regime.
The Panthers haven't given up on Mingo just yet. He's got the physical tools needed to thrive. But there is some significant work ahead to sharpen his route-running and improve concentration levels in a competitive environment.
Mingo faces a fight to establish himself this offseason. The Panthers acquired Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, who'll both feature heavily right out of the gate. Adam Thielen remains an important part of the team's plans, so the onus is on the former Ole Miss star to show the development needed to raise confidence.
Last season's harsh learning curve should serve Mingo well. What comes next for the wideout is critical in pursuit of living up to his lofty draft billing.