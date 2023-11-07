5 wide receiver prospects to help elevate Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2024
This should the team's top priority next spring.
Making Bryce Young work should be the top priority for the Carolina Panthers going forward. They can start that process by getting him a legitimate WR1.
Just about nothing is working for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. One thing is for sure - they need to give rookie quarterback Bryce Young a legitimate weapon - and the 2024 NFL Draft might be a great place to get that weapon.
I'd expect Carolina to also try and splurge from the veteran pool, as well. They brought in Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark in 2023 free agency, and the former undrafted free agent is on pace to amass well over 1,000 receiving yards.
Chark is averaging 32.7 yards per game. I had higher hopes for him, but I guess not.
Anyway, the Panthers need to make bolstering their wideout room a top priority this coming offseason. Fortunately, the this year's draft is filled with potential studs at the position. Even though the Panthers don't have their first-round pick, they have high enough capital to land a stud.
Let's take a gander at five college prospects that could help elevate Young.
Carolina Panthers could draft Troy Franklin
- Oregon Ducks
- 2023 stats: 58 catches | 946 receiving yards | 10 touchdowns
Troy Franklin is a junior this year and is just 20 years old. He's a very good prospect who could find himself in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Hopefully, he drops far enough that the Carolina Panthers can nab him up.
Carolina certainly isn't getting Marvin Harrison Jr or Keon Coleman. You can kiss those two goodbye.
Franklin is 6-foot-2 and under 185 pounds, so he profiles as a thinner wide receiver. DeVonta Smith, anyone?
This year, Frankin has caught 58 passes for 946 yards and a whopping 10 touchdowns. He's averaging 16.3 yards per catch and has 2,046 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns over 36 college games played.
Franklin has the potential to be a WR1 in the NFL. He'd certainly get a huge target share with the Panthers.