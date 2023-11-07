5 wide receiver prospects to help elevate Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2024
This should the team's top priority next spring.
Carolina Panthers could draft Xavier Legette
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- 2023 stats: 50 catches | 973 receiving yards | 5 touchdowns
A fifth-year senior, Xavier Legette has truly hit his stride this year and might be the best overall prospect from this list. He's 6-foot-3 and is listed at 227 pounds, so he's got the best overall size from this group in terms of height and weight.
For reference, future Pro Football Hall of Famer Julio Jones is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.
Legette is a big play waiting to happen. The player's speed is uncanny for as big as he is, which is what the Carolina Panthers have lacked in their vertical game this season.
Want proof? Check this sensational play out:
Legette is big, extremely physical, and can rip off a huge play with his speed at any point. The South Carolina product has 50 receptions for 973 receiving yards and five touchdowns this year, averaging 19.5 yards per reception.
If you needed any more confirmation that Legette is a big play waiting to happen, gaining 20 yards per catch is a good indicator. This explosiveness is something the Panthers have yet to benefit from this season.