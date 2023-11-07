5 wide receiver prospects to help elevate Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2024
This should the team's top priority next spring.
Carolina Panthers could draft Malachi Corley
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- 2023 stats: 53 catches | 657 receiving yards | 8 touchdowns
Let's dig a bit deeper for this one and look at a smaller wide receiver from an unheralded school. Malachi Corley is a junior at Western Kentucky and has been given the nickname "YAC God".
That's encouraging.
One thing that the Panthers need to focus on in 2024 is making life easier for Bryce Young. Getting this sort of weapon would be a good place to start.
We've seen the offense dial up some easy completions to get Young settled in. A great wide receiver who can eat up yards is a quarterback's best friend.
Well, Corley might be that guy.
He's only 5-foot-11, but nowhere does it say that a receiver needs to be over six feet tall to be a WR1 in the NFL. Corley is excellent at gaining yards after the catch - having this quality also makes life easier for the offensive coaches.
Just get the ball in this guy's hands and let him work. It sounds simple, and yes I know it's harder than that, but Corley seems like a nice mid-round target that can make life less complicated for both Young and Frank Reich.