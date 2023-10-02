5 wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could trade for to save 2023 season
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking for wide receiver help...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade for Tyler Boyd
The Cincinnati Bengals have some important upcoming decisions to make regarding their roster. Quarterback Joe Burrow got his market-resetting deal as expected, but this could cause a ripple effect elsewhere among those also looking to get paid.
Ja'Marr Chase is looking for a mega-bucks contract extension sooner rather than later. This seems like the only conceivable outcome after such an exceptional start to his pro career, which might leave Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd on the outside looking in depending on his own demands.
Both Higgins and Boyd are out of contract in 2024 and should command substantial interest in the free-agent market. If the Carolina Panthers genuinely believe they can help, then one couldn't dismiss the possibility of general manager Scott Fitterer taking matters into his own hands and making Cincinnati an offer they cannot refuse.
This centers on whether the Bengals think they can legitimately contend for the AFC after a less-than-stellar start. Much will also depend on the player and whether those in power up north believe either is worthy of No. 1 or No. 2 receiver money.
With Higgins fracturing his rib in Week 4, it's unlikely that the Bengals would part ways with Boyd. But everyone has a price when push comes to shove.