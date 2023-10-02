5 wide receivers the Carolina Panthers could trade for to save 2023 season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade for Chase Claypool
This wouldn't be as eye-popping as one of the aforementioned trio after Hunter Renfrow, but it could be the most realistic where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. Chase Claypool's trade to the Chicago Bears has been an unmitigated disaster, with his public outburst about how he's being utilized resulting in the wideout being benched in Week 4.
According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Bears are looking to trade Claypool before the deadline and are looking for an early Day 3 selection in next year's draft to cut this experiment short. This might interest the Panthers, although there's just no telling if the former Notre Dame star could make an impact or not based on his recent sample size.
One thing that could intrigue the Panthers in this scenario is the upside involved and compensation. If Claypool doesn't work out, Carolina still has its second-round selection to potentially acquire a pass-catching option from what looks to be another exceptionally deep class emerging from the college ranks.
Either way, the Panthers have to do something. Their gamble to include D.J. Moore in the trade that landed Bryce Young has come with significant consequences, so throwing more assets on someone like Claypool isn't necessarily going to remedy matters.
Who will the Panthers acquire? Time will tell on that front.