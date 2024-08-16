5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers joint practice vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have been working exceptionally hard to right some wrongs over the summer. This is the first year of yet another rebuild under David Tepper's ownership and it must go well. While there were plenty of encouraging signs with a long-term plan in place, nobody knows for sure how things will pan out.
Carolina got the chance to showcase the improvements made under new head coach Dave Canales during a special joint practice versus the New York Jets. Fans were watching intently after the Panthers put up just three points in their preseason opener and went through some offensive complications in the practices leading up to their grand camp finale. They left Charlotte happy.
The Panthers were outstanding throughout. They were mentally ready to make an impact, playing fast and physically in all phases. Players took on the challenge of pitting their wits against a potential playoff contender exceptionally well. It was the most telling sign yet that things are trending in the right direction with Canales leading the charge.
With that being said, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's joint practice against the Jets to conclude training camp.
Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers joint practice with the Jets
Winner No. 1
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
There were a few skeptics when the Carolina Panthers took linebacker Trevin Wallace with the No. 72 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some fans thought there were more pressing needs that general manager Dan Morgan should have addressed. The front-office leader ignored them, seeing something in the explosive second-level presence that could potentially be molded into something more.
Wallace did his chances of prominent involvement right out of the gate a significant amount of good during joint practice with the New York Jets. The first-year pro looked more disciplined - especially in coverage when he picked off an Aaron Rodgers throw to the widespread adulation of those watching from the stands. He's also quick to the football in pursuit, which is something defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero needs within his creative 3-4 base scheme.
The former Kentucky star is still behind Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell in the pecking order. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Evero allocate some starting reps in his direction this season depending on the schematic alignment.