5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers joint practice vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
If Chandler Zavala didn't have bad luck, he wouldn't have any luck at all.
The interior offensive lineman went through significant turmoil as a rookie through poor performance and an early injury that left him on the shelf long-term. Zavala's worked exceptionally hard to re-establish himself as a key depth piece this offseason, seeing plenty of snaps in the starting lineup when left guard Damien Lewis sat out. His performance in the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener at the New England Patriots left more reasons for encouragement.
All signs were pointing up for Zavala at long last. However, this came crashing to a halt after another injury issue occurred during joint practice with the New York Jets.
The former North Carolina State standout left practice on a cart with a hamstring problem. Head coach Dave Canales revealed it's concerning and Zavala is going to miss considerable time.
This is a body blow to the lineman, just when his prospects were looking a little brighter. It's yet another hurdle for Zavala to overcome. Hopefully, he will display the same determination that brought him back from the brink throughout Carolina's preparations for the 2024 campaign.
Winner No. 2
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
With veteran free-agent signing Dane Jackson sidelined for around six weeks with a hamstring issue, someone in the cornerback unit has to step up. The Panthers cannot rely solely on Jaycee Horn to get the job done. Opposing offensive schemes are too smart for that. They'll avoid the former first-round pick and target what they perceive to be a much weaker opposite side to gain yards through the air.
This is concerning for the Panthers. Their secondary isn't blessed with the greatest depth, especially on the perimeter. However, there's a lot to like about D'Shawn Jamison's growth over the final few practice sessions of training camp to potentially inspire more confidence.
Jamison's come into his own of late. The former undrafted free agent out of Texas seems more assured and ready to make an impression. There were times of slight struggle versus the Jets - especially when going up against stud wide receiver Garrett Wilson - but he didn't look out of place whatsoever.
His interception from legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers was another example of how far Jamison's come in a short space of time. If the same trend continues throughout Carolina's remaining preseason engagements, he'll be a lock to make the initial 53-man roster.