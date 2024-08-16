5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers joint practice vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard is the Carolina Panthers' primary running back heading into the season. It's a spot he's earned through gradual development and producing the goods when called upon. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out once rookie second-rounder Jonathon Brooks gets medically cleared following a torn ACL, but the former fourth-round selection is in the driver's seat right now.
Hubbard's joint practice against the New York Jets didn't go according to plan. He got blown up on a blocking assignment, sending him crashing to the ground and causing one of a few skirmishes between the two clubs throughout. There was also an injury concern to contend with, which is less than ideal at this late stage of preparations.
The Oklahoma State product suffered a knee issue during practice. Canales stated the initial tests were positive, but fans will be waiting with bated breath until an official prognosis and potential recovery timeline become public knowledge.
Hopefully, this will be nothing more than a small bump in the road for Hubbard. The Panthers are counting on the backfield force to continue his recent encouraging trajectory and set the tone within Canales' run-heavy scheme - something that could potentially land the Canadian native a lucrative long-term deal along the way.
Winner No. 5
Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC
One could forgive Dave Canales for feeling a little inner nervousness before joint practice with the Jets. The head coach remains a beacon of positivity to his players and in front of the media. However, there have been slight signs of strain over the last week thanks in no small part to the offense not firing on all cylinders.
This was the litmus test to see how his teachings were bearing fruit versus legitimate NFL competition. Canales must have been thrilled overall with the way his players responded to the challenge.
They started fast on both sides of the football according to those watching from the sidelines. The Panthers were aggressive and disciplined in equal measure. Each player knew their responsibilities and performed them accordingly. There's a long way to go, but this was arguably the biggest positive since the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator took charge.
Canales is dealing with a few injury issues, so erring on the side of caution would be wise with just a few weeks remaining until Carolina's regular-season opener at the New Orleans Saints. But if the coach wanted vindication for the hard work he's put in to get this struggling roster up to the required standards, he got it.