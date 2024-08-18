5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers preseason loss vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Lamar Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Lamar Jackson's been a revelation over the last week or so. The Carolina Panthers need someone in their cornerback room to make an impression with Dane Jackson set to miss around six weeks with a hamstring complication. Many thought this was the guy based on how he's performed over practices and his first test of preseason involvement this summer at the New England Patriots.
Things regressed for Jackson during Carolina's second warmup fixture against the New York Jets. The former Cincinnati star was pancaked on a running play and also got burned by a double move to further raise concern.
It's not the end of the world for Jackson, especially given the distinct lack of depth in Carolina's cornerback unit. However, it's a sign of how much hard work is ahead for the player if he wants to come up against elite-level pass-catchers in the regular season.
Jackson is a determined character who'll be looking to bounce back quickly. A monumental effort is needed to cement his status on the 53-man roster when Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around.
Winner No. 4
T.J. Smith - Carolina Panthers DL
There aren't many on the Panthers roster who've done more to enhance their aspirations than T.J. Smith. The formidable defensive lineman slotted into Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme seamlessly. He's grasping an advantage through outstanding work ethic and exceptional playmaking prowess - something that was on full display once again in Preseason Week 2.
Smith disrupted the line of scrimmage with eye-catching frequency. The former Arkansas star pushed the pile and looked capable of wreaking havoc on any given down. He also managed to come up with a sack, which was a just reward for another accomplished performance.
One could make a strong case for Smith being the primary backup defensive lineman behind Shy Tuttle, A'Shawn Robinson, and Pro Bowl stud Derrick Brown. That's the biggest compliment one could pay to the player, who came into the organization this offseason on the back of three underwhelming years with the Minnesota Vikings.
Being part of Evero's scheme seems to have lit a fire under Smith. His place on the roster appears locked. If the same trend continues, expect to see the player on the field a lot in 2024.