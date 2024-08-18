5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers preseason loss vs. NY Jets
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Luiji Vilain - Carolina Panthers OLB
We are in the fine-margin stage of the preparation period. Every play counts and mistakes can be disastrous for those looking to forge successful NFL careers. If general manager Dan Morgan isn't entirely convinced in one player or another, they'll be shown the door. There is no room for passengers after a two-win campaign that descended into embarrassment.
Luiji Vilain has flashed promise this offseason. This has been in training camp practice rather than preseason games. He looked a little sluggish in pursuit against the New York Jets, which isn't what the Carolina Panthers or the player had in mind with final cuts on the immediate horizon.
Carolina isn't blessed with the best-looking edge-rushing depth. Others are ahead of Vilain as it stands. Whether he's got enough time to turn things around remains to be seen, but it's not looking too promising right now.
The Panthers will give Vilain another week to see if he can shift this narrative. However, there is enough game-day film on the Episcopal High School product to suggest he isn't up to the required standard.
Winner No. 5
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
After taking a little time to find his feet, Trevin Wallace is starting to get it. The rookie linebacker was a controversial selection at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. His performances over the last fortnight are starting to win around even his harshest critics.
Wallace wasted no time in making his presence felt in Preseason Week 2 against the Jets. The second-level presence was explosive, identified plays developing quickly, and reacted accordingly. The former Kentucky star made his tackles count and looked like a standout among second and third-stringers.
It seems as if the Panthers might have something with Wallace. Dan Morgan knows what to look for in a linebacker - he was a dominant one himself. Looking at the way he's gone about his business, it would be a surprise if defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero didn't get the first-year pro involved right out of the gate.
Tempering expectations initially with Wallace would be wise. That said, one cannot be anything other than encouraged by his surge in consistency after an expected transition period earlier this summer.