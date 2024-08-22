5 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 2
Jack Plummer - Carolina Panthers QB
Jack Plummer came into the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent firmly cemented behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton on the quarterback depth chart. Nobody expected the first-year pro to make the 53-man roster. It was more a case of whether the signal-caller could do enough to stick around on the practice squad.
There have been flashes of promise from Plummer, but nothing more than that. The well-traveled college prospect is incredibly green and needs significant development before anyone allocates a roster spot in his direction. Some concluded he isn't up to the required NFL standard after some subpar efforts during Carolina's first two preseason games.
Plummer averaged just 2.3 yards per passing attempt against the New York Jets last time out. That's just not going to get the job done no matter how vanilla the schematic concepts are during warmups. While there's a chance the Panthers keep him around, it looks increasingly unlikely.
The more realistic scenario is Dan Morgan finding an experienced signal-caller to place on the practice squad off the waiver wire and make Plummer surplus to requirements. That sounds a little harsh, but the Panthers have no room for sentiment on their long road back into contention.
Winner No. 3
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
There are openings in the cornerback room for those who prove their worth. Dan Morgan could acquire another capable performer off the waiver wire once final cuts are confirmed around the league, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero seems confident with the options at his disposal currently.
Evero's always been more concerned about how well players fit within his creative 3-4 base system rather than any high-profile names. It's had the desired effect, with his defensive unit once again coming to the fore over the second half of training camp.
D'Shawn Jamison's rise into a potentially key piece of the puzzle is encouraging. The former Texas star looks more assured in coverage than ever and is fully immersed in Evero's schematic demands. There's also plenty to like about his improved discipline and ability to make opportunities count.
Much more is needed for confidence to increase. At the time time, Jamison's done his hopes a tremendous amount of good in pursuit of getting rotational reps and perhaps even starting opposite Jaycee Horn until Dane Jackson is ready to return.