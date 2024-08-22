5 winners (and 4 losers) from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 3
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL
Cade Mays just can't catch a break. Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers offensive lineman was set for the backup center job after performing well over the early stages of training camp, another injury complication derailed his progress once again.
This has been the tale of Mays' tape almost since he entered the league as a sixth-round selection out of Tennessee. Every rep counts for those on the fringes. Carolina is getting a good look at others in his absence, so he'll be striving to get back quickly from his shoulder sprain to avoid any further complications.
It's a small blow for Mays, but not unsalvagable. Many thought he was on the roster bubble before camp and rightfully so after an abysmal 2023 campaign. Getting hurt at the worst possible time throws up fresh doubt about whether the Panthers will take him through onto the 53-man roster.
The Panthers don't have the greatest depth along the interior, which might be Mays' saving grace. But with Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, and newcomer Jack Anderson all shining as Mays recovers, nothing can be dismissed entirely.
Winner No. 4
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr. put together another exceptional training camp. However, fans have seen that on countless occasions from the former second-round selection without any substance attached during the regular season. This is the first time Jonathan Mingo's looked like someone who could feature heavily in the passing attack long-term.
Mingo wasn't found wanting for targets as a rookie, but something was missing. His route-running was predictable and made it difficult to create the separation needed. Concentration issues also blighted his contribution, which made things more difficult than needed for 2023 draft classmate Bryce Young under center.
The Ole Miss product remained confident he could factor into Carolina's plans despite those in power strengthening the wide receiver room. Mingo made a plethora of superb plays throughout camp, displaying his physical prowess and supreme athleticism within a scheme that looks much better suited to his strengths.
This is all well and good, but fans want to see this sort of production in a competitive setting. That's the only way Mingo can convince his skeptics that the Panthers made the right decision at No. 39 overall in last year's draft.
The jury is still out on that. But it's hard to deny the impression made by Mingo throughout the summer.