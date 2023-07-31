5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Week 1
There's been a lot to unpack throughout the first week of Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Who were the winners and losers from a dramatic opening week of training camp practices for the Carolina Panthers in 2023?
It's been fantastic to see such a high tempo and vibrancy during the first week of training camp. The Carolina Panthers rebuilt the foundations this offseason and completely change the franchise's course, which is reflected in keener interest among the fans and loftier expectations around the media for good measure.
Frank Reich knows nothing is won at this time of year. This is all about installing schemes, fine-tuning specific areas, and cementing the ethos that's restored pride to the Panthers throughout a highly eventful spring.
There's been a lot to pick apart at Wofford College in Spartanburg. With that in mind, here are five winners and losers from the first week of Carolina's camp in 2023.
Winner No. 1
C.J. Henderson - Carolina Panthers CB
After the Carolina Panthers didn't address their cornerback options with any real urgency this offseason, it represented a strong vote of confidence in C.J. Hendersoon's ability to finally make strides. A big gamble considering how his career has unfolded so far, but one those in power felt was worth taking with improved coaches steering him in the right direction.
Henderson's looked like a player with renewed purpose over the first week of training camp. He's been assured in coverage and come up with a couple of nice interceptions according to those in attendance, which is a solid platform to build upon ahead of the new campaign.
Not getting his fifth-year option picked up was expected. But it's increased the urgency within Henderson en route to potentially proving his doubters wrong in a contract year.
What comes next is more important with preseason games and padded practices on the horizon. However, it's so far, so good where Henderson is concerned.