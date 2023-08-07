5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Week 2
Looking at some movers and shakers from Week 2 at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Brandon Smith - Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers have an abundance of options at the defensive second level all of a sudden. Ejiro Evero's transition to a 3-4 base scheme is opening things up for the more athletic individuals to thrive, with the addition of Kamu Grugier-Hill also adding improved depth as competition for places grows throughout camp.
There is no way the Panthers are standing still currently. General manager Scott Fitterer is renowned for churning out his roster until he finds the right formula, which saw linebacker Deion Jones sign a one-year deal last week after a successful workout post-practice.
Jones has already integrated into the rotation well and drew praise from head coach Frank Reich. This probably confirms he'll be part of Carolina's plans, which pushes Brandon Smith further down the pecking order than ever before.
It's a real shame to see the former fourth-round selection out of Penn State so out of favor. Smith's athleticism flashed under Steve Wilks in 2022, but the new coaching regime clearly has a different view of his abilities based on their movements throughout a frenzied period of recruitment this offseason.
All hope is not lost with Smith, especially if he manages to catch the eye throughout the preseason. However, it's hard to look at the player's current predicament with any confidence following Jones' arrival.