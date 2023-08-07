5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Week 2
Looking at some movers and shakers from Week 2 at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Marquan McCall - Carolina Panthers NT
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers making a transition to a 3-4 base defensive scheme that promises to have lots of creativity attached is one of the more intriguing storylines to watch throughout the 2023 campaign. David Tepper shelled out big bucks to get Ejiro Evero into the organization and every demand the coordinator made has been accommodated to maximize his time with the team.
For all the flashy signings and the progressive high-end draft picks, an unheralded star is forcing his way into Carolina's plans. And looking at the bigger picture (literally), few stand to benefit more from Evero's system than Marquan McCall.
The mammoth nose tackle is tailormade to anchor a 3-4 defensive front. McCall's brute strength and impressive initial explosiveness have caught the eye and although the former undrafted free agent out of Kentucky won't ever be a shat-sheet stuffer, there's more to his game than meets the eye.
McCall's gargantuan frame clogs up plenty of space in the middle. This allows others around him to thrive in extra space, which is a win-win for the Panthers considering Evero's renowned ability to put his playmakers in the best possible positions to thrive.
Once considered a roster bubble candidate, McCall's strong camp makes him a lock to make the 53-man roster. But the lineman should have grander ambitions heading into Year 2 of his professional career.