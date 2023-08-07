5 winners and losers from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Week 2
Looking at some movers and shakers from Week 2 at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
After an anonymous first week of training camp for Terrace Marshall Jr., the wide receiver turned the screw in Week 2. Something that lent further confidence that big things could be in the player's future entering Year 3 of his Carolina Panthers career.
Marshall's been among the real standouts over recent days, putting his athleticism to good use and becoming increasingly difficult to cover. There's also a lot to like about the former second-round pick's chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young, which is growing with every passing day and can hopefully continue not the regular season.
If there were some slight concerns about Marshall's credentials compared to other more established figures, they've been put to bed. While the likes of Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and perhaps even rookie Jonathan Mingo will gain their fair share of targets, the national college championship winner at LSU could emerge into a legitimate No. 1 option if he puts everything together.
Whether Marshall can accomplish this or not is the big question. The physical tools are all there and the progress made last season once Matt Rhule got fired suggests it's possible - but there's just no telling for sure until Carolina's coaching staff throws him in at the deep end against the league's most productive cornerbacks.
It was a fantastic second week of camp for Marshall. Next up for the wideout is impressing during joint practices with the New York Jets and maximizing any targets that come his way during preseason games.