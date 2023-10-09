5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers defeat at Lions in Week 5
Not many covered themselves in glory...
By Dean Jones
Who were the big winners and losers from yet another Carolina Panthers' road hammering at the Detroit Lions in Week 5?
The Carolina Panthers are 0-5 and staring into oblivion once again. Frank Reich is cutting a forlorn figure these days and is losing the faith of most fans, which is thanks to uninspired football in all three phases and looking like there is no end to their misery in sight.
People are starting to question everything. From the constant failings of team owner David Tepper to a coaching staff incapable of putting together the right game plan and players seemingly not talented enough to execute effectively, it's a mess from top to bottom.
That's without mentioning those in the front office led by Scott Fitterer, who looked pleased as punch with his roster construction this offseason. This led to the general manager declaring how ready the Panthers were to make that next leap and challenge for the NFC South.
Over the first five weeks, nothing could be further from the truth. Big changes might be coming if things go as many fear at the Miami Dolphins before the bye, but who were the big winners and losers from Carolina's latest catastrophe?
Loser No. 1
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers DB/LB
Considering the number of injuries that the Carolina Panthers are dealing with on defense, to see Jeremy Chinn so uninvolved is concerning. The versatile defender logged just 30 percent of snaps - he was on the field more as a special teamer (41%).
This is worrying and perhaps represents an indictment of how Carolina's coaching staff perceives his talent. Chinn's ineffectiveness in coverage is costing him playing time and in a contract year, the chances of him getting paid long-term are growing slimmer with every passing week.
The time might be coming to consider trading Chinn. This was an inconceivable notion after taking the league by storm as a rookie, but right now, the Southern Illinois product looks like an odd man out.