5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers defeat at Lions in Week 5
Not many covered themselves in glory...
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 2
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers RB/WR
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers were never really in this one. They looked outmatched from very early in the clash, made preventable mistakes that gave them a mountain to climb and although things improved during what is akin to garbage time, the result was way beyond hope.
Finding the positives these days is difficult where the Panthers are concerned. This is a franchise going nowhere in 2023 and their 0-5 record dictates as much, but the production from Laviska Shenault Jr. when calls came his way represents a sign for further potential involvement as the campaign goes on.
Shenault ran with a sense of purpose when allocated touches out of the backfield. Two plays, in particular, looked to have a sense of creativity about them at last, which obviously benefitted the former second-round selection and made the Detroit Lions think twice about their own defensive implementation.
With the aforementioned Miles Sanders struggling to find any sort of rhythm currently, Frank Reich and Thomas Brown should seek more ways to get Shenault the football - a player with a unique blend of size and physicality that can be utilized in numerous ways.
It was only fleeting - Shenault got five rushing carries and no targets in the passing game - but he was at least fighting and playing with a sense of urgency. If only others on offense could follow his lead.