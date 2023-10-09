5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers defeat at Lions in Week 5
Not many covered themselves in glory...
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
After another offseason where Terrace Marshall Jr. showcased his outstanding athletic attributes, there was optimism that the wide receiver could emerge from the shadows and finally become a reliable option in the absence of D.J. Moore. Sadly, this ended up being fool's gold where the former LSU star was concerned.
Marshall's been a virtual non-factor in the passing game through five weeks. There were signs of life last time out with nine receptions from 10 targets against the Minnesota Vikings, but any slim hope of building on this newfound momentum didn't materialize in Week 5.
Despite the Panthers getting in a hole and relying on the passing game for the game's majority, Marshall failed to register a single offensive snap. Considering he's not a special teams contributor, the wideout spent the entire clash watching from the sideline.
This is a concerning development for Marshall, who's fallen behind rookie Jonathan Mingo in the pecking order. Whether this changes at the Miami Dolphins remains to be seen, but he's another who would probably welcome a change of scenery before the trade deadline if there is interest from elsewhere.
Again, this calls into question the decision to pick Marshall in the first place. Just one of many personnel moves that have seen general manager Scott Fitterer's job performance come under increasing scrutiny from fans.