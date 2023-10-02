5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers defeat vs. Vikings in Week 4
It was another dismal afternoon at the office...
By Dean Jones
Who were the big winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' demoralizing defeat against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4?
It was another poor afternoon at the office as the Carolina Panthers fell to their fourth straight loss to begin the 2023 campaign. The Minnesota Vikings were also winless coming into the clash, but a collapse after the break coupled with the same offensive hesitancy played a leading role in the team's eventual demise.
This has been the tale of the tape so far. Things aren't likely to get better over the next two games before Carolina's bye thanks to road games at the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, which means the Panthers are looking at being 0-6 before embarking on their prolonged rest period.
That is not the dream sold by general manager Scott Fitterer before the campaign began. Carolina looks more likely to rebuild and sell assets than legitimately contend, which is a sad state of affairs for a fanbase that's had little to shout about since the mid-2010s.
It's an uncertain time. But before looking ahead, here are five winners and losers from Carolina's latest debacle at Bank of America Stadium.
Loser No. 1
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
This wasn't the return Bryce Young was hoping for. Although the signal-caller was largely accurate, the scheme continues to hinder his playmaking ability and the clock management issues are another real area of concern where the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is concerned.
Couple this with a costly fumble that resulted in the Minnesota Vikings going in for six points, it's not hard to see why questions are being asked. Writing Young off after just three starts is asinine, but it's clear something isn't clicking and must be addressed as a matter of urgency.
Young is gifted enough to make the best out of a bad situation. But playing to his strengths is absolutely essential from here on out.
Otherwise, nothing will change.