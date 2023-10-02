5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers defeat vs. Vikings in Week 4
It was another dismal afternoon at the office...
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 1
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
Finding winners was a tough task, in all honesty. Not many on the Carolina Panthers lived up to their potential, which is becoming a common theme for a team that internally harbored hopes of mounting an NFC South title challenge in 2023.
Considering the circumstances and the standard of opposition, D'Shawn Jamison deserves recognition. The inexperienced cornerback was thrown into the fire when Donte Jackson went out of the game with yet another injury complication, which isn't the most ideal situation considering the exceptional pass-catchers at the Minnesota Vikings' disposal.
Jamison could have wilted under intense pressure. Instead, he more than held his own despite the odd blip or two along the way.
Given the fact Jamison was going up against All-Pro Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, and first-rounder Jordan Addison, he was always going to give up catches on occasion. But the former Texas standout competed hard and always made things uncomfortable despite being targeted heavily.
Whether this results in more playing time for Jamison remains to be seen. The Panthers are desperately thin of reliable options within their secondary and if Jackson's latest ailment forces him to miss time, then Carolina should turn to the undrafted free agent with options limited on the free-agent market.
Jamison at least showed effort as evidenced when he ran the entire field to block Kirk Cousins during Sam Franklin's 99-yard pick-six. If only more established players showed the same fight.