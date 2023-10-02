5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers defeat vs. Vikings in Week 4
By Dean Jones
Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC
Even though the Minnesota Vikings were 0-3 heading into their clash against the Carolina Panthers, their offense was still putting up whopping numbers. Something that posed a potential complication considering how many injuries are occurring on that side of the football.
It wasn't perfect, not by any stretch of the imagination. However, the game plan devised by defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was solid enough to give Carolina an opportunity to emerge with a crucial first win of the campaign.
Sadly, the offense couldn't meet their end of the bargain. But fans should take heart from Evero's ability to scheme things up effectively regardless of the opposition.
If someone would have said Kirk Cousins would throw two interceptions and gain just 139 yards through the air, you'd feel pretty confident that the Panthers would be coming away victorious. That wasn't the case, but Evero can relax safe in the knowledge he continues to do the best he can with the limited options available.
Giving up 135 rushing yards wasn't ideal. But the defense was tiring late after no offensive assistance, which was always going to result in one area failing to maintain standards.
Carolina has a special coach in Evero, but they are wasting what could be his one and only season with the franchise. Many insiders expect the progressive mind to get a head coaching gig during the 2024 cycle, although that might be jeopardized if the Panthers keep losing.