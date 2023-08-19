5 winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers preseason loss at NY Giants
Who saw their stock rise or fall in Preseason Week 2?
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young played a little longer than his debut against the New York Jets last weekend. However, the Carolina Panthers gave Matt Corral the large majority of snaps once they'd seen enough from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Corral is auditioning for a roster spot either with the Panthers or elsewhere. But after another subpar display overall, it doesn't seem likely that Carolina is going to get any decent compensation for a player they traded up to acquire in last year's third round.
There was just something missing from Corral's production at MetLife Stadium. His lack of confidence in the pocket was notable and although things gradually improved as the game went on, Carolina didn't truly come to life until Jake Luton took over under center.
The former Ole Miss sensation finished the night by completing nine of 13 passes for 71 yards and 13 rushing yards from one carry. Corral didn't throw a touchdown or interception, was sacked once, and secured an 82.5 passer rating as a result of his efforts.
It's so hard to predict Corral's future right now. The Panthers could take three quarterbacks onto the roster, but there's also a chance he's traded for minimal compensation or perhaps even released entirely.
And in truth, it might come down to how Corral performs against the Detroit Lions in Carolina's preseason finale.